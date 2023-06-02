Springfield hires new Fire Rescue Division chief

The City of Springfield selected its newest Fire Rescue Division chief. That’s after the city launched a nationwide search for two months to look for its new chief.

Jacob King is a military veteran with 27 years of fire rescue experience. He most recently served as fire chief at the Wright Patterson Air Force Base since 2009 before retiring earlier this year. He's also served as fire chief of Bethel Township Fire Department.

“I’m humbled and honored to join such an outstanding and dedicated group of public servants at the Springfield Fire Rescue Division. I’m looking forward to serving alongside them, learning more about the organization and becoming a part of the Springfield community,” King said in a statement.

King replaces former Chief Brian Miller. He retired back in April after 30 years in the department.

He will be affirmed at Springfields next city council meeting by city manager Bryan Heck. City Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6 in the City Hall Forum, 76 E. High St.

Alejandro Figueroa is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.

