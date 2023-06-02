© 2023 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government & Politics

Springfield hires new Fire Rescue Division chief

WYSO | By Alejandro Figueroa
Published June 2, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT
Jacob King, 788th Civil Engineer Squadron fire chief, speaks at the ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 25, 2022.
R.J. Oriez/88th Air Base Wing
/
Wright-Patterson Air Force Base
Jacob King, 788th Civil Engineer Squadron fire chief, speaks at the ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 25, 2022.

The City of Springfield selected its newest Fire Rescue Division chief. That’s after the city launched a nationwide search for two months to look for its new chief.

Jacob King is a military veteran with 27 years of fire rescue experience. He most recently served as fire chief at the Wright Patterson Air Force Base since 2009 before retiring earlier this year. He's also served as fire chief of Bethel Township Fire Department.

“I’m humbled and honored to join such an outstanding and dedicated group of public servants at the Springfield Fire Rescue Division. I’m looking forward to serving alongside them, learning more about the organization and becoming a part of the Springfield community,” King said in a statement.

King replaces former Chief Brian Miller. He retired back in April after 30 years in the department.

He will be affirmed at Springfields next city council meeting by city manager Bryan Heck. City Commission will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6 in the City Hall Forum, 76 E. High St.

Alejandro Figueroa is a corps member with Report for America, a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms.

Copyright 2023 WYSO. To see more, visit https://www.wyso.org.

Tags
Government & Politics Springfield
Alejandro Figueroa
Alejandro Figueroa covers food insecurity and the business of food for WYSO through Report for America — a national service program that places journalists into local newsrooms. Alejandro particularly covers the lack of access to healthy and affordable food in Southwest Ohio communities, and what local government and nonprofits are doing to address it. He also covers rural and urban farming

Email: afigueroa@wyso.org
Phone: 937-917-5943
See stories by Alejandro Figueroa