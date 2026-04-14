Community leaders, artists attend first-ever Montgomery County Arts Forum

More than 200 Montgomery County leaders, artists, community members, art institutions and business leaders attended the inaugural Montgomery County Arts Forum at Sinclair Community College on Monday afternoon.

“I believe that art has a space, that it creates belonging,” said Lisa Wagner, keynote speaker and executive director of the Levitt Pavilion. “When we see that expression, especially if it's reflective of who we are in the community, then we see we belong.”

Montgomery County commissioners put $1 million annually into the Montgomery County Arts & Cultural District.

Montgomery County will sponsor the 2026 Funk Concert Series at the Levitt Pavilion, Montgomery County Commissioner Mary McDonald said at the event.

The event's theme, “Arts for All: Connecting Montgomery County Through Arts and Culture,” was featured in panel discussions and breakout sessions.

Panelists and participants shared what they believed made Montgomery County special in its strong support for the arts.

Photo by Nick Hrkman. / Staff Photo. From Left: Rodney Veal, Sam Dorf, Stephanie Keinath and Matt Dunn share highlights from their respective breakout session discussions at the inaugural Montgomery County Arts Forum.

“It's the simple geography of it,” said Debi Chess, a panelist and Dayton Metro Library external relations director. “You have urban, rural and suburban all in such proximity to one another ... That urban, rural and suburban convergence is so unique to this region. That's what makes the art that comes out of here so special.”

The arts and culture sector in Dayton creates nearly 4,500 jobs; generates more than $6 million in local tax revenue; and infuses $142 million into the local economy through event-related spending, according to data from Americans for the Arts.

The Deron Bell Band performed live and a graphic facilitator from Draw on Purpose transformed the discussions into real-time illustrations.

Participating organizations in the event included Culture Works, the Dayton Chamber of Commerce, Dayton Live, the University of Dayton, Sinclair College, ThinkTV, the Dayton Metro Library and the cities of Kettering, Centerville, Huber Heights and Vandalia, among others.

McDonald reiterated the County’s support for the arts.

“They are not just programs or events,” she said. “They are infrastructure. They support workforce attraction, neighborhood vitality, tourism and civic pride. They help define who we are and who we aspire to be.”