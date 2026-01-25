Photos: Winter storm dumps snow around Miami Valley
Winter Storm Fern dumped more than a foot of snow on parts of the Miami Valley.
As of 7 p.m. Sunday, the largest counties in Ohio — Montgomery, Franklin and Hamilton — all were under Level 3 snow emergencies.
Photos from around the region showed the impact of the storm. Have a photo to submit? Tag us on Facebook or send to news@wyso.org.
1 of 7 — IMG_0289.jpg
Stephen Rumbaugh shoveling his driveway in Yellow Springs on Sunday afternoon.
Will Davis / Staff
2 of 7 — snow total 2026 (1).png
An image of snowplow trackers by ODOT shows the full fleet of 1,250 working across the state to clear snow at 4:50 a.m. Sunday.
ODOT / Public Domain
3 of 7 — 621536598_1560181752129939_3290007185099607218_n.jpg
An ODOT photo shows a snowplow early Sunday morning.
ODOT / Public Domain
4 of 7 — washington courthouse.jpg
A traffic cam shows U.S. 35 in Washington Courthouse on Sunday afternoon.
ODOT / Public domain
5 of 7 — Screenshot 2026-01-25 at 6.25.14 PM.png
A foot of snow was dumped on the Patterson Park neighborhood in Dayton, pictured.
Juliet Fromholt / Staff
6 of 7 — Screenshot 2026-01-25 at 6.24.56 PM.png
Seth Davis clears his driveway in Yellow Springs.
Jocelyn Robinson / Staff
7 of 7 — Snow Blow.PNG
RJ McKay, a Beavercreek resident, uses a leaf-blower to clean off his car on Sunday afternoon.
RJ McKay / Contributed