University of Dayton, IBM announce semiconductor research partnership

The University of Dayton and technology company IBM announced a new research collaboration on Wednesday afternoon. The partnership will be focused on developing next-generation semiconductor technologies, including advanced AI hardware, packaging, and photonics.

The partnership was announced at an event on UD's campus and could represent more than $20 million in combined investment between the university and IBM over a decade of collaboration, officials said.

They said the collaboration addresses critical workforce and innovation needs in advanced chip manufacturing. As a part of the partnership, the University of Dayton is launching a co-major in semiconductor manufacturing engineering, the university said, to help train the next generation of engineers and technical professionals.

"Look out, world, IBM and UD are working together," said University of Dayton President Eric F. Spina during the event.

UD and IBM said the partnership centers on establishing a nano-fabrication facility within the School of Engineering, expected to open in 2027. IBM said it will contribute over $10 million in semiconductor equipment, with the University of Dayton matching comparable resources. The facility will house equipment and complement UD's Class 100 semiconductor clean room.

University of Dayton Provost Darlene Weaver said the partnership was designed to enable collaboration between industry and academia.

"Graduate and undergraduate students will engage in hands-on work in the new lab and on the IBM equipment," she said. "Each project will be guided by a University of Dayton faculty member and an IBM technical leader."

"Look out, world, IBM and UD are working together." University of Dayton President Eric F. Spina

Some students already involved in related research expressed enthusiasm at the event about the expanded opportunities.

UD senior Ryan Whalen said he is hopeful about what the partnership will bring.

“I worked in the nanofab lab, and I hope this means we’ll have much better equipment and be able to make higher-quality pieces,” Whalen said.

Shiqi Luo, a PhD student in electro-optics and photonics, said the impact goes beyond the lab.

“This is a great opportunity for us. Our students will finally get access to the most advanced tools used in industry.” Luo said.

IBM Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, James Kavanaugh, said a shared mission with UD is driving the partnership.

"IBM has always defined itself around creating responsible and ethical technology for the common good," Kavanaugh said.