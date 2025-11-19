Dayton International Airport to add nonstop route to Myrtle Beach

Travelers will soon be able to fly directly to Myrtle Beach from the Dayton International Airport with the addition of 30 new nonstop routes through Allegiant.

One-way fares will be as low as $49.

The new route will be available starting May 22.

Allegiant's CEO Drew Wells said they are continuing the company's growth with these additions in cities such as Columbus, Dayton and more.

"Our mission has always been to connect travelers to world-class destinations at an affordable price," he said in a written statement. "These additions provide convenient options for leisure travelers and reflect our commitment to expanding service where demand is strong. As we grow, we remain focused on delivering the most value to our customers.”

“We are grateful for Allegiant’s continued investment in the Dayton region and for expanding nonstop flights as Dayton International Airport continues to grow,” said Gil Turner, director of the Department of Aviation, Dayton International Airport, in a written statement. “The addition of nonstop service to Myrtle Beach provides our leisure travelers with more flights to destinations they love and demonstrates Allegiant’s confidence in our market and a commitment to expanding air service from DAY.”

Seats and dates are limited for introductory one-way fares and flights must be purchased by Nov. 19 for any travel by Aug. 18. Optional baggage charges and restrictions may also apply.