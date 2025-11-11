Wright family mansion in Oakwood recognized with historical marker

The Wright family mansion and former home of the world's first pilot, Orville Wright, is now marked with Oakwood's latest historical marker.

It was designed by Oakwood resident, Kent Miller, who also designed the programs five other markers in the Town of Oakwood, the First Library, Kramer’s Winery & Pleasure Gardens, the Schantz Park Historic District, and the Four Mile Tavern.

The marker at the mansion, known as Hawthorn Hill, is made from a bronze plaque and granite base, with support for the masonry work coming from the National Park Service.

The Wrights purchased 17 acres in Oakwood in 1912 to build what is now Hawthorn Hill. It was completed in 1914 and was the home of Orville Wright, his sister Katharine and their elderly father, Bishop Milton Wright.

Orville lived in the Gregorian Revival home until his death in January 1948 and it was added to National Register of Historic Places in 1974. The home was later designated a National Historic Landmark in 1991.

Now, Hawthorn Hill is part of Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park and is owned and operated by Dayton History.

Support for this new marker provided by the Rotary Club of Oakwood. It is the fourth historical marker project funded by the club.

“The Rotary Club of Oakwood is proud to reaffirm its dedication to the Oakwood community through a meaningful contribution to The Oakwood Historical Society” said Shawn Miller, President of The Rotary Club of Oakwood in a written statement. “This gift reflects our enduring commitment to preserving local heritage and supporting organizations that enrich the lives of our neighbors.”

Visitors can tour Hawthorn Hill on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. throughout the year. Shuttles take attendees from Carillon Historical Park to the site with the purchase of a ticket.

A Wright at Home open house will also take place on April 26 with guided tours of the surrounding neighborhood for $40 a person.