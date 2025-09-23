Man dies after Springfield police officer uses Taser

A man hit by a Springfield police officer's stun gun last week has died.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said 37-year-old Patrick Foley died Friday, Sept. 19.

Springfield Police Chief Allison Elliott says in a statement issued Tuesday that the division extends its condolences to Foley’s family and friends.

“We know this loss is deeply felt, and our thoughts are with all who are grieving during this difficult time,” the statement says. "We also recognize that this is an incredibly challenging situation for the officers involved."

Elliott asked for patience and understanding from the community while the investigation continues.

"It is essential that we allow space for healing while also ensuring a fair, impartial and thorough review guided by the facts," she said.

A Springfield Police Division officer used a Taser on Foley during a foot chase on Sept. 17.

The officer initially observed Foley driving a pickup truck 62 mph in a 35 mph zone, police said.

A chase wasn’t attempted at that time for safety reasons, according to police, but the officer later saw the truck again in the 500 block of South Isabella Street and attempted to pull him over.

Foley reportedly got out of the truck and started to run away. The officer ran after him and used a stun gun in an attempt to subdue him, police said. Foley was injured, and was taken first to Springfield Regional Medical Center and then flown to Miami Valley Hospital.

The officer, who hasn’t been identified, has been placed on paid administrative leave per departmental policy.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the incident.