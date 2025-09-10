Voters will decide on a replacement levy to continue funding Clark County parks

The Clark County Park District will be adding a property tax issue to the November ballot: a 0.6-mill replacement levy to take over the current one that will sunset next year.

The Clark County auditor estimates the levy, if passed, would bring in $1.9 million annually for 10 years.

The levy would cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $21 a year.

“Our parks are a promise, one we’ve made together for decades,” said Hal Goodrich, Committee for Parks chairman, in a news release.

“Thanks to the support of Clark County residents, we’ve been able to keep our shared spaces thriving... By voting for this levy, we can preserve what we’ve built and keep the parks thriving for tomorrow’s community.”

Clark County Parks include more than 2,000 acres of parks and recreational facilities, with 37 locations across the county, contributing over $60 million a year to Clark County's economy, according to the park district.

A replacement levy updates an existing tax by applying the original millage to updated, often higher, property values.

The park district says the money will be used to support parks and recreation resources.

The replacement levy will be on the Nov. 4 general election ballot. A majority affirmative vote is needed for passage.

