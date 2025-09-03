Miami Conservancy District begins ‘critical repairs’ at Germantown Dam in Montgomery County

The Miami Conservancy District is working to update infrastructure at the 100-year-old Germantown Dam in Montgomery County.

The dam can store up to 34.55 billion gallons of water. The aim of the repairs is to fix the concrete channel that flows floodwaters in and through the dam. Damaged concrete in and around the conduit will be demolished and replaced.

Courtesy of the Miami Conservancy District The inside of the Germantown Dam.

Damage or failure of this mechanism could increase the risk of uncontrolled water release during a flood event, the Miami Conservancy District said.

“This repair is not routine. It’s essential. If this structure were to weaken or fail during a major storm, the results downstream could be catastrophic,” said MaryLynn Lodor, general manager at the Miami Conservancy District. “This work ensures Germantown Dam continues doing its job — holding back billions of gallons of floodwater and keeping communities safe.”

As of November 2024, the Miami Conservancy District estimates the flood prevention system protects 1 million people and $10 billion worth of properties.

Concrete repairs at the dam will take several months to complete, according to the conservancy district.

The Germantown Dam is one of five dry dams in the region that protect the Great Miami River Watershed.

The flood protection system was constructed in response to the deadly flood of 1913, which resulted in the loss of over 360 lives and $100 million in property damage — equivalent to $3.3 billion in today’s dollars.

The Miami Conservancy District warns that climate change may increase the frequency of severe weather events, leaving dams across the country at risk.

“Without immediate repair, even small weaknesses in a structure like Germantown Dam can turn into major vulnerabilities,” the Miami Conservancy District wrote in a statement.

“MCD’s commitment is clear: these dams must remain strong — not just for today, but for the next century of storms.”

