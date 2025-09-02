Springfield High School marks first year of student health center

Springfield High School commemorated the one-year anniversary of its School Based Health Center with a community celebration on Aug. 28.

The event offered district and Springfield families raffle prizes, refreshments and a chance to speak with community partners at information tables.

“Watching this space grow into a trusted, welcoming place for students and community members to get the care they need has been wonderful,” said Anita Biles, Springfield City School District School Based Health Center coordinator, in a written statement.

“I’m proud of what we have built here, and I am excited to see how the health center continues to serve our students moving forward.”

“I’m proud of what we have built here, and I am excited to see how the health center continues to serve our students moving forward.”

The district served more than 7,000 students when the center opened last year. It currently works alongside the Rocking Horse Community Health Center whose staff operate the 5,200-square-foot facility.

Students with parental consent are able to use multiple examination rooms, multi-use group rooms and offices at the center.

In its first year, the center provided 4,000 appointments through well-child visits, immunizations, same-day sick visits, vision care and mental health services for students. The district plans to add dental care in the near future.

The school-based health center was introduced to the district after they heard community feedback, calling for greater access to care. This idea was highlighted with the creation of the District’s 2022-2025 strategic plan.