Little Art Theatre gets a new marquee

WYSO | By Evelyn Huspen
Published July 23, 2025 at 1:15 PM EDT
Traffic cones and barriers block off the sidewalk and part of the road outside the theater. A crane helps support the base structure for the new marquee while two workers secure it from the top.
Evelyn Huspen
Construction outside of the Little Art Theater as Wagner Electric Sign Company prepares to install the new marquee.

The Little Art Theatre in Yellow Springs is replacing its old marquee with a brand new design. An unveiling party will be held Aug. 15.

Wagner Electric Sign Company completed demolition during its first week of work. Now, the company is working to install the new marquee.

Construction outside of the Little Art Theater as Wagner Electric Sign Company prepares to install the new marquee. A sign blocking the sidewalk reads, "SIDEWALK CLOSED USE OTHER SIDE."
Evelyn Huspen
The Little Art Theatre's old marquee had survived long-term weather damage as well as two incidents of being hit by passing semi trucks.
The new marquee sits on a trailer until installation
Evelyn Huspen
The new marquee sits on a trailer until installation

Funding for the marquee was supplied by a fundraiser matching grant.

The streaming service Plex awarded the Little Art Theater with $100,000.

"We were really pleased and surprised when it was actually awarded to us," said Melissa Heston, a member of the theatre's board of trustees. "And then that launched us into a drive to raise. It was a matching grant, so we had to raise the other $100,000, and we did."

Caleab Wyant, the theatre's operation manager, said Little Art was one of hundreds or more that were considered for the grant.

The funding for repairs came at a good time: The old marquee had survived long-term weather damage as well as two incidents of being hit by passing semi trucks.

Unveiling party and future projects

The mid-August event celebrating the new marquee will be held at the community center on Short Street, across from the theater, and will feature beer, wine, and free popcorn that community members can enjoy during a special outdoor movie screening, Heston said.

Eric Mahoney from the Yellow Springs Film Festival will be the emcee. There will also be music by the Yellow Springs Community band and a projection map set to music by local artist Justin Herman. Families with children can enjoy activities in the designated "Kid Zone."

The event will also include the first major announcement of the "Second Century Campaign."

The Little Art Theatre will celebrate 100 years of operation in 2029. The new campaign is meant to carry the theater forward another 100 years. Future projects include increased accessibility, more robust programming and updates to technology, according to Heston.

Funding of future projects will come from future grants as well as donations, said Wyant.

"We also have a Friends of the Little Art program. That's where people, patrons, can donate," he said. "There's different tiers with different privileges. But yeah, that's where a large portion of our funding comes from."

Heston said she hopes the marquee will be a centerpiece for downtown Yellow Springs: "It's been exciting, it's been nerve-wracking. I think at this point, we're a little bit nervous, but we're also excited to reveal the marquee to the community and beyond."
Evelyn Huspen
Email: ehuspen@wyso.org

Evelyn Huspen is an intern covering a wide range of assignments for WYSO.
