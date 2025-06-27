You can now rent a bicycle from Clark Country Public Library

The Clark County Public Library and Health Department have partnered up to start the new bike share program located at the library's main branch in Springfield.

Starting June 23, patrons over the age of 18 can rent one of six available bicycles. The program also offers helmets, maps, baskets, bike locks, and instructions.

The inspiration for the Bike Share program came as a result of a recent study conduced by the Clark County Combined Health District. They found that 43% of adults in Clark County are obese.

According to Ashley Maksvytis, the Creating Health Communities grant coordinator for the Health Department, this percentage is 10% higher than the 33% obesity rate from the 2018 study. It is also 5% higher than the current Ohio obesity rate of 38%.

Health officials hope the bike share will help promote an active lifestyle.

Maksvytis said if people don’t know how to ride a bike, this is a good place to start.

"There are a lot of people that are scared to go out and be physically active. So we want to make sure that everybody, you know has that opportunity."

She emphasizes not only the physical health benefits, but that being active outdoors increases serotonin she casually refers to as "your happy hormone."

The Creating Healthy Communities grant is supplying the $8,000 of funding. Most of the money was used on program's creation with a budgeted amount set aside for repairs.

Before checking out a bicycle, patrons will be required to sign a release and liability waver. Other guidelines outlined in the official brochure state that the patron must have a valid adult library card and a photo ID with their current address on it.

If the bike is heavily damaged or stolen, disciplinary action against the patron may vary. The patron may be held responsible for financial compensation, or in extreme cases, they may be subject to legal repercussions and loss of library privileges.

Jerry Reed is a reference librarian at the library and is overseeing the program.

He imagines patrons utilizing the bikes for trips to the market or sight seeing trips along over 20 miles of bike trails in the county.

"Its really about community engagement," Reed said.

The Clark County Public Library will be using a post-rental exit survey and accepting community feedback as a way to gauge the success of the program. Reed explains that the life and growth of the Bike Share program depends on wether or not it serves the community, which is the core goal of the library as a whole.