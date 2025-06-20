Southwest Ohio under excessive heat watch for Sunday, Monday

The first extreme heat wave of the year is expected to arrive Sunday.

Southwest Ohio is under an extreme heat watch for June 22 and June 23, according to the National Weather Service.

Daily high temperatures are forecast to rise into the 90s with a heat index above 100.

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County is reminding people that extremely hot temperatures can affect your health.

"The most vulnerable people include the elderly, those who work or exercise outdoors, infants and children, pregnant persons, individuals experiencing homelessness, and individuals with chronic medical conditions," the health department said in a statement.

Officials also cautioned that young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Ohio Department of Aging also urged people to check in on older loved ones.

“Older adults have many options for lowering their body temperatures on hot days,” stated Dr. John Weigand, ODA’s medical director. “Taking any of these steps – such as wearing appropriate clothing or staying out of the sun during the day’s peak temperatures – can go a long way to help older Ohioans avoid the worst consequences of high-heat days.”

The health agency recommends:

