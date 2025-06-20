Southwest Ohio under excessive heat watch for Sunday, Monday
The first extreme heat wave of the year is expected to arrive Sunday.
Southwest Ohio is under an extreme heat watch for June 22 and June 23, according to the National Weather Service.
Daily high temperatures are forecast to rise into the 90s with a heat index above 100.
Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County is reminding people that extremely hot temperatures can affect your health.
"The most vulnerable people include the elderly, those who work or exercise outdoors, infants and children, pregnant persons, individuals experiencing homelessness, and individuals with chronic medical conditions," the health department said in a statement.
Officials also cautioned that young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Ohio Department of Aging also urged people to check in on older loved ones.
“Older adults have many options for lowering their body temperatures on hot days,” stated Dr. John Weigand, ODA’s medical director. “Taking any of these steps – such as wearing appropriate clothing or staying out of the sun during the day’s peak temperatures – can go a long way to help older Ohioans avoid the worst consequences of high-heat days.”
The health agency recommends:
- Stay in air-conditioned buildings.
- Do not rely on a fan as your primary cooling device. Use air conditioning if available.
- Limit outdoor activity, especially midday when it is the hottest part of the day, and avoid direct sunlight.
- Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing.
- Take cool showers or baths to lower your body temperature.
- Adjust blinds, shades, and awnings to keep out the sun.
- Check on at-risk friends, family and neighbors at least twice a day.
- Children and pets should not be left unattended in closed vehicles. Temperatures can reach dangerous levels rapidly.
- Drink more water than usual and don’t wait until you’re thirsty to drink.
- Drink two to four cups of water every hour while working or exercising outside.
- Avoid alcohol or liquids containing high amounts of sugar.
- Make sure your family, friends and neighbors are drinking enough water.
- Check your local news for extreme heat warnings and safety tips.
- Visit www.phdmc.org to find local information and tips for preventing heat sickness.
- Keep your friends, family and neighbors aware of weather and heat safety information.