Solar field installation begins at Miami University

Work is underway to install two ground-mounted solar arrays on Miami University’s campus.

The solar fields will be placed at the Sharon and Graham Mitchell Sustainability Park, named after the Miami alumni who made a $5 million gift to the university for the project.

By the time the solar arrays are operational, they’ll be capable of producing 2,100 megawatt hours annually.

That’s enough energy to power roughly 155 homes a year in Ohio.

They’re expected to be fully operational this fall.

The park will encompass the solar fields, walking paths, and connect to nearby trails in Miami University’s Natural Areas, with a grand entrance facing Ohio 73.

