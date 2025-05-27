NATO wraps up time in Dayton with new resolutions

NATO's time in Dayton is wrapping up with new resolutions.

On the last day of its Spring Session, NATO parliamentary members unanimously approved resolutions stating NATO will help Ukraine remain an independent nation.

"NATO must play its full part by continuing to support Ukraine through all the tools, programs and institutions agreed at the Washington Summit and at previous summits," said Sir Alec Shelbrooke of the UK. "We must step up our presence on Russia until it demonstrates a genuine commitment to peace. and by keeping our door open to Ukraine because no third party should be allowed to have a veto over our decisions."

While in Dayton, five committees presented reports on the issues addressed during their closed sessions. Several recommendations focused on bolstering efforts to counter global disinformation and cyber security targeting election infrastructure and democratic ecosystems.

To achieve this, the assembly is proposing the creation of a Center for Democratic Resilience at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

"The Dayton Accord ended a brutal war, but as we all know, peace is not just a destination. It is a discipline, a process, a responsibility," said Tim Chow Mussoonski, minister of foreign affairs and trade for North Macedonia. He noted the importance and value of the Dayton Peace Accord but said now is the time for member nations to do more.

With that, he also applauded the Trump administration for insisting each member nation invest more in their military force to benefit all of NATO.

"As foreign minister of a NATO member from the Western Balkans, I say this with conviction. America's leadership is not only welcome, it is indispensable. When the U.S. leans in, the alliance stands taller," Mussoonski told delegates Monday morning.

