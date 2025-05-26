Renewable energy company proposes Clark County’s first utility-scale solar project

A new solar project could be coming to Clark County.

It’s called Sloopy Solar , and it's planned for development in Harmony Township. It’s expected to generate enough power for over 33,000 homes annually.

Its developer is Chicago-based company Invenergy. The company has several other projects across the state either in operation or planned for construction.

It hasn’t yet submitted an application to the agency that permits energy generating projects, the Ohio Power Siting Board.

That’s because prior to its application submission, the developer must hold two public information sessions in the community, which it’s planning to do within the next few months.

Door knocking, public meetings

Invenergy staff are door knocking around the township to gain input in advance of these sessions to ensure they are as generative as possible, said Ryan Van Portfliet, director of renewable development for Invenergy.

“It is just noting that this is going to be slightly different from what has been done there for generations. But then also explaining to them what the process looks like, what the project is, and probably more importantly, what the project isn't,” Van Portfliet said.

Matthew Butler, spokesman for the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio, which oversees the OPSB, said they’ve already spoken with Invenergy staff.

“I believe it was back in March when the company reached out to us to set up what we call a pre-application meeting,” Butler said. “And that meeting then took place in April between the company and our staff here, where we learned a bit more about the project, but again, it's still very early.”

The project area is expected to span 1,600 acres. This would be the first utility-scale solar project in Clark County.

Invenergy has met some other markers needed for development: it’s already leased land from seven area landowners, and has established an interconnection agreement with Ohio’s regional grid operator, PJM, to supply energy to the network.

Van Portfliet said they want to reduce any negative environmental impact from the project.

Courtesy of Invenergy Proposed project area

“We've already committed to some wildlife corridors, wildlife fencing to allow for the ability for wildlife to traverse through and around the project. And really focusing on proper establishment of vegetation that aligns with the vegetation of the area,” he said.

Harmony Township trustees skeptical

Harmony Township trustee Jay Flax said it's been a few years since the developers have come to any trustee meetings.

There are 3,500 residents in Harmony Township, and it’s a largely agricultural community.

Flax said residents have come to trustee meetings very upset at the idea of the project, leading the trustees to oppose it.

“We feel like it'll (depreciate) value on people's properties around it and also we're concerned with the possibility of heavy metal content in the soil in the future,” he said.

Studies on solar farms’ impacts on property values often show minimal or nonexistent impacts. Solar panels in operation can leach metals into surrounding soil or water, but only if they’re improperly managed during their lifespan.

In lieu of property taxes, the developer wants to get approval for incentive payments to the county. Van Portfliet says they expect it to be millions of dollars annually but doesnt have a specific estimate yet.

The project will also bring hundreds of green jobs to the community, he said.

It’s still cause for hesitation for Flax.

“I don't know enough about that yet to know what that'll generate. This is all so new to us. We've never encountered all this. And we have very little control on what's happening with this,” Flax said.

Future of Sloopy, other potential solar projects in Clark County

After the passage of Senate Bill 52, Ohio counties have the power to pass resolutions banning wind and solar projects in unincorporated areas and any of its townships.

Clark County currently doesn’t have restrictions on these projects, but Flax says townships have been requesting that the county reconsider legislation to ban them.

When Senate Bill 52 happened, Flax said six of the ten townships requested to be restricted for both large solar and wind projects.

“The commissioners (wanted to) vote on them on a case by case basis. Well, since all of this has happened, many of the townships are sending resolutions again, asking to be restricted,” he said.

Since this project is already under agreement with PJM, it would not be subject to this ban.

Clark County commissioners denied interview requests from WYSO. But they did share a fact sheet containing commonly asked questions about Sloopy Solar.

Van Potrfliet said the company plans to submit its application for the project later this year. Once the application is filed, OPSB’s decision is typically processed within a year, said Butler with PUCO.