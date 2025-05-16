City of Dayton reveals new peace sign ahead of 2025 NATO conference

Dayton has a new landmark in honor of the 2025 NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

In RiverScape Metro Park, a 17.5 foot long metal structure spells the word Dayton with a hand holding up two fingers in a peace sign. It's 58 inches at its tallest point and 38 inches wide. LED lights border every letter, illuminating the city name in blue and the hand will glow white.

Real Art Artist Jen Gobrail worked on this project.

"It's fun to be a part of representing history and then becoming a part of history in the future," Gobrail said. "Having something that's permanent here is very cool."

For more than 40 years, the downtown firm Real Art has created unique designs. On this project, it partnered with Dayton's Precision Metal Fabrication to create this sign, made of cold rolled steel with powder coat paint.

Real Art CEO Chris Wire proudly said anyone can understand the sign’s message regardless of their nationality.

"It's a really easily and immediately recognizable symbol of peace, but it also has a little bit of a playful, fun side to," explained Wire. "So we thought that maybe that was a good representation of our people here, fun and playful."

Real Art collaborated with U.S. Rep. Mike Turner’s office and the Downtown Dayton Partnership for this installation. On May 15, they unveiled the 2,800 pound structure.

This installation was funded by federal beautification dollars for downtown Dayton.

Alice Young-Basora, the executive director of the Dayton International Peace Museum. She believed the new sign is a symbol of what NATO represents, people working through their differences for a common goal, peace.

"This isn't just a weekend for us. It is something that we'll carry on into the future. Its energized the city in a way and energized people and empowered people to know that peace is in our hands," said Young-Basora. "We all can do important things, and we all have the ability to change this world."

The creators also said this installation celebrates the international role the city played in the 1995 Dayton Peace Accord.

After the NATO Parliamentary Assembly ends on May 26, the sign will be moved to its permanent home in front of the Benjamin & Marian Schuster Performing Arts Center. It'll be in place for the Concert for Peace on Thursday, May 29.