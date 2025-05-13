Beavercreek latest local police department to adopt 'blue envelope' program

Beavercreek residents with disabilities can take part in the Beavercreek Police Department’s Blue Envelope Program, which is designed to help protect participants during interactions with law enforcement.

A blue envelope and a car sticker will alert officers that a driver or passenger may require additional support or understanding because of autism, dementia, anxiety, or other issues.

The blue envelopes can be picked up at the Beavercreek Police Department on Research Park Drive.

They contain program information, a car sticker, and a Communication Disability Verification Form.

Participating drivers are then encouraged to keep important documents like vehicle registration, proof of insurance and emergency contact information in the envelopes for easy access.

The envelope can then be presented to law enforcement during a traffic stop.

