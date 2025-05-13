© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Beavercreek latest local police department to adopt 'blue envelope' program

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published May 13, 2025 at 12:28 PM EDT
Image, back side of blue envelope. Supporters of using the blue envelopes consider them another tool to help police officers better understand high functioning Autistic drivers during a traffic stop.
Kathryn Mobley
/
WYSO
Supporters of using the blue envelopes consider them another tool to help police officers better understand Autistic drivers during a traffic stop.

Beavercreek residents with disabilities can take part in the Beavercreek Police Department’s Blue Envelope Program, which is designed to help protect participants during interactions with law enforcement.

A blue envelope and a car sticker will alert officers that a driver or passenger may require additional support or understanding because of autism, dementia, anxiety, or other issues.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Can a simple envelope improve traffic stops for disabled drivers?

The blue envelopes can be picked up at the Beavercreek Police Department on Research Park Drive.

They contain program information, a car sticker, and a Communication Disability Verification Form.

Participating drivers are then encouraged to keep important documents like vehicle registration, proof of insurance and emergency contact information in the envelopes for easy access.

The envelope can then be presented to law enforcement during a traffic stop.
Tags
Local & Statewide News City of Beavercreek
Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney is an award-winning news host and anchor at WYSO, which he joined in 2007 after more than 15 years of volunteering with the public radio station. He serves as All Things Considered host, Alpha Rhythms co-host, and WYSO Weekend host.
See stories by Jerry Kenney