Proposed Ohio budget may withhold money from Dayton youth shelter for taking in trans youth

The budget approved by the Ohio House includes a number of anti-LGBTQ+ restrictions, including a measure that could reduce funding for homeless shelters that support transgender clients.

State senators are now considering what they’ll do in Ohio’s two-year budget.

Homelessness and housing instability are reported at higher rates among transgender and nonbinary youth, including 38% of transgender girls/women, 39% of transgender boys/men, and 35% of nonbinary youth who were homeless at some point. 2021 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health, Trevor Project

The House version includes language taken directly from President Trump’s executive order recognizing only two genders.

It states, “It is the policy of the state of Ohio to recognize two sexes, male and female. These sexes are not changeable and are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality.”

It also targets efforts that “promote or affirm social gender transition,” withholding the use of Medicaid from mental health services and state money from shelters that support trans youth.

Meeting the need in Dayton

Daybreak of Dayton offers emergency and long term housing to youth and young adults. It provides basic necessities, like food, hygiene supplies, clothing, and laundry facilities.

Its educational programs support their pursuit of high school diplomas or GEDs, and job readiness skills. Employment programs help clients find and keep jobs.

Mental and physical health services provide counseling, substance abuse support, and medical care.

“I like to say we have wraparound supportive services,” said Tiffany Dunlap, shelter programs director at Daybreak.

She said the shelter annually serves around 250 youth and young adults. It receives over 600 calls for services a year, but can only help around 16 people at a time.

“We have a lot of young people that are being kicked out of their homes for various reasons,” said Dunlap. “We have a lot of young people who are fleeing domestic violence. We have young people who are involved in trafficking and exploitation, so it's definitely a need.”

Daybreak added David’s Place in 2021, a drop-in shelter for the LGBTQ+ community.

“With the LGBTQ population, those youth are at a higher risk of being homeless,” Dunlap said. “A lot of our young people are being kicked out of their homes for coming out.”

Around 28% of the LGBTQ population has experienced homelessness or housing instability, according to the Trevor Project. And, it was reported at higher rates in the trans and nonbinary community.

“Worst case scenario, if we were to ever lose funding, we would be creative and think outside of the box and still do what we do, which is serve the youth the best way we know how,” Dunlap said. “So, what we do wouldn't change, how we do it may end up changing, but we're gonna always put our youth first and serve them.”

If the house budget is passed, Dunlap says Daybreak would further rely on community donations.

