What Ohio voters need to know about the 2025 primary election
Ohio's primary election is coming up Tuesday.
Board of election directors across the state reminded voters of key things to keep in mind before casting a ballot on May 6.
- Confirm your polling location. Go to VoterLookup.OhioSoS.gov. Statewide on Tuesday, election day, polling locations open at 6:30 a.m. They close at 7:30 p.m.
- Bring a federal or state valid photo ID that is current. This complies with Ohio's current voter ID law. Valid forms of identification include an Ohio driver’s license, a U.S. passport or passport card, a state of Ohio ID card, an interim ID form issued by the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles, a U.S. military ID card, an Ohio National Guard ID card, or a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs ID card.
- If you do not have the proper ID, you can cast a provisional vote. Then you must return to your county's board of election office with a valid photo ID by May 10 for your vote to actually be counted.
- Absentee ballots mailed in must be postmarked by Monday, May 5, to be counted. Otherwise, on election day, absentee voters can in person turn in their ballot at their county board of election office or put it into the ballot drop box. The ballot must be turned in by 7:30 p.m.