Miami Valley voters to determine fate of school levies, candidate races in May 6 primary

The 2025 primary election in Ohio will be on Tuesday, May 6, and ballots are packed with school levies and renewals, a Dayton city commission primary and a statewide issue.

Almost 122,000 Ohioans have participated in early voting so far.

WYSO's Kathryn Mobley covers politics for the Miami Valley area. She talks with WYSO Host Jerry Kenny to highlight some of the issues on the local ballots.

Kathryn Mobley: Across our state, ballots differ. But Jerry, there’s one thing that will be on every ballot in all 88 counties, Issue 2.

Jerry Kenny: What’s Issue 2?

Mobley: It’s a proposed amendment to the state constitution that would generate $2.5 billion in bonds for infrastructure projects, including the building and repair of bridges, roads and water systems. This would happen through the State Capital Improvement Program.

Kenny: Is there across the board support for Issue 2?

Mobley: While it does have bipartisan support, not everyone is on the same page.

Advocates say voters need to pass Issue 2 because it will:



Keep Ohio’s infrastructure strong and efficient.

Renew the State Capital Improvement Program that helps local governments fix deteriorating roads, bridges and other facilities. The program has existed since 1987. The measure was first authorized in 1987, then renewed by voters in 1995, 2005 and 2014. It has a grant allocation process that enables large and small communities to receive funding.

Won't increase taxes.

Creates valuable jobs.

But opponents argue Issue 2 will increase the state’s debt and Ohio taxpayers will pay the interest on these bonds used for the public projects.

Also, they believe it may take 30 years to pay back the bonds. Finally, the $2.5 billion proposed amount is larger than requested in previous years.

As it stands now, Issue 2 states these bonds would be used over a 10-year-period with no more than $250 million in bonds issued annually.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY

JERRY: What are some of the local measures many of our listeners will see on this May’s ballot?

KATHRYN: In Montgomery County, five candidates are competing for two Dayton City Commission seats. Incumbent Commissioner Shenise Turner-Sloss is leaving her post to run for mayor. She'll compete for that office during the General Election in November. She's challenging incumbent Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr.

Meanwhile, fellow incumbent City Commissioner Darryl Fairchild is fighting to hold onto his commission seat. The top four candidates who get the most votes next Tuesday will compete for two council seats in November.

The candidates are:



Darius Beckham , he grew up in Dayton and is a former aid to the city’s mayor. He advocates requiring owners of vacant property to register with the city, pay fees and submit a redevelopment plan. He also supports community policing through geographic patrol beats, and promoting minority and women owned businesses through financial assistance programs.

, he grew up in Dayton and is a former aid to the city’s mayor. He advocates requiring owners of vacant property to register with the city, pay fees and submit a redevelopment plan. He also supports community policing through geographic patrol beats, and promoting minority and women owned businesses through financial assistance programs. Jacob Davis is a managing attorney and partner at Nalls and Davis Law Firm. He’s focused on neighborhood revitalization, creating community gardens or small parks in vacant lots, and assigning volunteers to pick up litter in neighborhoods. He promotes a “15-minute city” plan to ensure residents can access essential services like grocery stores, schools, parks and recreation centers, and health facilities within a 15-minute walk or bike ride.

is a managing attorney and partner at Nalls and Davis Law Firm. He’s focused on neighborhood revitalization, creating community gardens or small parks in vacant lots, and assigning volunteers to pick up litter in neighborhoods. He promotes a “15-minute city” plan to ensure residents can access essential services like grocery stores, schools, parks and recreation centers, and health facilities within a 15-minute walk or bike ride. Valerie Duncan is a long-time Dayton resident and community advocate, as well as a former city and county employee. Her platform includes increasing Dayton’s stable housing stock, investing more dollars into neighborhood development and revitalization, and supporting programs for seniors and youth.

is a long-time Dayton resident and community advocate, as well as a former city and county employee. Her platform includes increasing Dayton’s stable housing stock, investing more dollars into neighborhood development and revitalization, and supporting programs for seniors and youth. Karen Wick is the owner of CoCo’s Bistro and a member of the Dayton Public Schools board of education. Her priorities include investing in and supporting Dayton’s businesses, offering more resources for entrepreneurs, and creating opportunities for new small businesses.

is the owner of CoCo’s Bistro and a member of the Dayton Public Schools board of education. Her priorities include investing in and supporting Dayton’s businesses, offering more resources for entrepreneurs, and creating opportunities for new small businesses. Darryl Fairchild is a chaplain at Dayton Children’s Hospital and current city commissioner. He’s focusing on harnessing resources to support the city’s youth. He wants to form several work groups that will focus on specific areas including creating safe places for youth to hang out after school, summer programs, and establishing an alternate transportation hub for Dayton Public School students.

Kenny: There are a number of school levies.

Mobley: In Montgomery County:



Oakwood City Schools has a 4.74 mill bond for upgrading school facilities. It would generate $40 million in revenue to continue the execution of Phase 2 of the district’s master facilities plan. It would go toward completing major renovations at two schools and implementing safety enhancements to deal with aging facilities and support academic spaces at the high school and junior high. This levy will cost the owner of a $100,000 house about $165.90 per year. It would run for 33 years.

has a 4.74 mill bond for upgrading school facilities. It would generate $40 million in revenue to continue the execution of Phase 2 of the district’s master facilities plan. It would go toward completing major renovations at two schools and implementing safety enhancements to deal with aging facilities and support academic spaces at the high school and junior high. This levy will cost the owner of a $100,000 house about $165.90 per year. It would run for 33 years. Northmont City Schools has a 3.44 mill on the May ballot. It’s an operating levy for general expenses. It would raise about $3.5 million over 10 years. The district is expecting rising costs in utilities and special education programs. If passed, it’ll cost owners of a $100,000 home about $120 annually.

has a 3.44 mill on the May ballot. It’s an operating levy for general expenses. It would raise about $3.5 million over 10 years. The district is expecting rising costs in utilities and special education programs. If passed, it’ll cost owners of a $100,000 home about $120 annually. Mad River Schools wants an additional 2.9 mill levy for permanent improvements. The levy would cost taxpayers $102 annually for every $100,000 of appraised property value, according to school officials. In 2024, voters rejected this same levy.

wants an additional 2.9 mill levy for permanent improvements. The levy would cost taxpayers $102 annually for every $100,000 of appraised property value, according to school officials. In 2024, voters rejected this same levy. Jefferson Twp. Schools is seeking an additional 1.5% earned income tax. The levy would annually generate about $1.4 million and would cover operating expenses, including electricity, heat and salaries. If passed, a district resident earning $50,000 will annually pay an additional $750, according to the district.

is seeking an additional 1.5% earned income tax. The levy would annually generate about $1.4 million and would cover operating expenses, including electricity, heat and salaries. If passed, a district resident earning $50,000 will annually pay an additional $750, according to the district. Huber Heights Schools is asking residents to approve a 6.9 mill additional levy to ward off deficit spending. It would generate $7.8 million and cost $241.50 per $100,000 in appraised property values.

MIAMI COUNTY

Kenny: What’s happening next door in Miami County?

Mobley: The Milton-Union school district wants voters to approve a new 0.75% earned income tax for current expenses. Last November, the district made a similar request for 10 years, but voters turned it down. In turn, the district is making cuts, including a one-bell schedule for all schools, reducing busing, increasing athletic fees and reducing staff levels in an attempt to shave $1.6 million from its budget. The tax increase is for five years. The earned income tax would cost a family with $50,000 in taxable income $375 a year.

Also, the Troy-Miami County Public Library system is asking voters to support an additional 1 mill property tax levy. It would annually give the system almost $1.7 million. The system says it needs this help in anticipation of funding reductions for all libraries in the state budget. According to the county auditor, annually, the levy would add $35 per $100,000 of property value.

GREENE COUNTY

Kenny: In Greene County, what do you know about the levy Beavercreek City Schools put on the ballot?

Mobley: It’s a 4.9 mill bond issue to build, furnish and equip a new high school for grades 9-12, plus renovating other sites.

District leaders said they need a new high school to effectively handle the influx of new students, as well as to accommodate anticipated growth connected to new homes being built in Beavercreek. This bond would generate about $265 million, and most would go toward constructing the new complex at an 89-acre property on the southeast corner of South Alpha Bellbrook and Indian Ripple roads. The site is in Beavercreek Twp., just south of the Russ Research Center property, a half-mile west of The Narrows Reserve.

The bond would run for 37 years. It would cost the owners of a home valued at $100,000 an additional $172 each year.

Last November, voters rejected this measure, complaining about the cost. The district has more than 2,300 high schoolers. Currently, it uses portable classrooms to accommodate student overflow.

WARREN COUNTY

Kenny: In Warren County, Franklin City Schools has a measure on the ballot. What is it?

Mobley: The district has put an emergency 6.301 mill levy on the May Primary ballot. It would annually raise $4.5 million over five years for operating expenses, including salaries.

A similar levy failed in March 2024, forcing the district to cut about $2 million.

If voters approve the levy this time, it will cost $220.54 a year for a house value appraised at $100,000. According to the district’s budget forecasts, it’ll run out of operating money in 2028.

Superintendent Michael Sander describes his team as being fiscally conservative. Also, it’s been 11 years since voters approved a new money levy for Franklin City Schools.

BUTLER COUNTY

Kenny: What’s happening next door in Butler County?

Mobley: Princeton City Schools is asking voters for help to avoid an operating deficit.

The district put a 6.61 mill additional levy on the May 2025 ballot. If passed, it will annually generate $12.8 million for 10 years.

According to the board, current revenue sources, including existing tax levies and funds from state and federal governments, won't be enough to maintain the district's operations without additional funding.

Princeton City School district includes portions of Hamilton, Butler and Warren counties. No money would be collected until 2026.

Kenny: Will voters see any non-school levy issues?

Mobley: In Clark County, Enon has a five-year, 1.75 mill police levy.

Over in Miami County, four candidates are competing for three seats on Troy’s City Council. Newcomer Kay Friedly is challenging incumbents Todd Severt, Lynne Snee and Susan Westfall. All candidates are Republicans. The race will essentially be decided in next Tuesday’s primary.

Also in Miami County, some Troy voters will elect a council member from candidates Madison Hickman and incumbent Samuel Pierce in the 3rd Ward. In the 6th Ward, the race is between Sherrie Foster and incumbent Jeffrey Schilling. The winners will begin their two-year terms in January 2026.

In Champaign County, Champaign County Prosecutor Kevin Talebi and Magistrate Gregory Harvey are facing off for a municipal court spot. Both are Republicans. Voters will choose one.

In Trotwood, some residents will see a local liquor sale option on their ballot.

Other issues

Several communities are also asking voters to pay more for public safety and infrastructure. In Sugarcreek Township, voters will decide on a five-year, 1 mill additional fire and EMS levy.

West Carrollton City is asking for a five-year, 3.9-mill, renewal for fire and EMS services.

German Township has a 10-year, 4-mill, additional fire and EMS levy on the ballot.

Residents in Xenia Township will vote on a five-year, 0.9-mill property tax renewal for streets, roads and bridges.

Franklin residents, too, will decide on fire services — their ballots will feature a continuing, 4.9-mill additional property tax levy.

In Montgomery County, German Twp. seeks a 10-year, 4-mill property tax levy for fire services.

