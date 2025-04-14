New Montgomery County task force hopes to curb stray dog population

A new Animal Welfare Task Force in Montgomery County hopes to address an increasing stray dog population as some local shelters and foster organizations have reached their capacity.

This March, the county’s Animal Resource Center had almost 30 dogs over its 80 dog capacity. It halted intake of strays and public surrenders.

Robyn McGeorge founded Robyn’s Nest Animal Rescue of Germantown in 2005.

It connects foster families to pets that need homes. Recently, it too has been overwhelmed by calls.

“It's a lot of people that we aren't able to help in the way they want us to help them,” McGeorge said. “We have advice and supplies and other things to offer, but can't always actually take the animal in.”

McGeorge co-chairs the new Animal Welfare Task Force. It's hoping to curb Montgomery County’s upward trend in stray dog population, and strengthen animal cruelty prevention at the state level.

“There's so many issues at play that are causing this problem, so it's going to take a lot of work and a lot of time” McGeorge said.

Its members include representatives from the county’s Animal Resource Center, the Humane Society, SICSA and Adopt-a-Pit Rescue.

It's also added local leaders, like state Rep. Phil Plummer and Montgomery County Commissioner Mary McDonald.

“We've had citizens with very strong concerns about the number of dogs that are out and about in the communities, that have individuals that have been attacked by some of the dogs, and just the overall care at some residence in terms of how these dogs are being cared for,” McDonald said.

At a March meeting, the county commission approved a resolution in support of the task force.

“Government really is challenged at trying to handle all of the things that happen in the county,” McDonald said. “And as much as we want to solve every problem, it's going to take other partners and friends. And I am just so proud of this group for coming together with the realization that it is a daunting task.”

Kristen Tilton also co-chairs the task force. She’s led People Assisting Animal Welfare since the passing of her dog Brunson in 2023.

“I believe the stray dog population has been growing for several years, and it is to the point that it is completely out of control,” Tilton said. “It's taken a while, but finally, after a couple of years of trying to get the attention of other people in the county, (we) have put together a good group of people to try to get to the root of this problem.”

Brunson was a suspected victim of dog fighting. Stray and emaciated, he was found taking shelter in a Trotwood woman’s shed.

“My hands were wider than his whole body was. I could count every bone in his body, I could see his ribs, I could feel his vertebrae,” Tilton said. “And despite everything, he was just wagging his tail. He was just so happy to feel kindness.”

The task force will prioritize education on the responsibility of pet ownership and resources available for support.

“We have job loss, we have food insecurity, and it trickles down, right? If I can't afford my rent, how can I afford my pet food?” Tilton said. “It goes back to making sure our community members know about these great resources that we have locally, so that we are able to keep their pets at home with them.”

It'll also look at advocating for updates to the Ohio Revised Code. Like, strengthening penalties for animal cruelty and narrowing guidelines for adequate care.

“Our animal control is filled with good people and they're trying to make a difference," Tilton said. "But they're governed by the Ohio Revised Code and ... (it) is ambiguous."

The task force had its first meeting at the end of March. It held its second meeting on Monday, April 14.

Tilton said they’ve also invited Trotwood Mayor Yvette Page and Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims Jr. to join the task force.

