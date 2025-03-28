Remediation underway at Beavercreek gas station after leak

A Shell gas station in Beavercreek had a diesel fuel leak in December, prompting a three-month investigation into the cause. Around 700 gallons are reported to have leaked.

The incident was first reported on Dec, 18 when a resident reportedly noticed a sheen in the Little Beaver Creek near North Fairfield Road.

The city notified the Ohio EPA, which started an investigation the same day.

The store was closed during the State Fire Marshal’s Bureau of Underground Storage Tank Regulations investigation, which uncovered an underground diesel fuel tank leak.

The gas station is still closed and the tanks have been removed.

Remediation efforts will continue to ensure any contaminated soil is removed.

According to the city and investigation report, the risk to domestic wells is considered extremely low due to the site’s location and the estimated amount of diesel fuel that leaked.

To date, no reports of suspected contamination have been received, and there have been no reports of contamination to drinking water," the city stated. "Should such a risk arise, the city will work closely with investigating agencies to inform residents immediately. Additionally, the Ohio EPA has temporarily installed booms to filter the water in the area, with filters being replaced as necessary."