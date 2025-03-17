$4.3M approved for NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Dayton

The state of Ohio is giving Dayton and its partners money toward a NATO event coming to the city on Memorial Day weekend.

The Ohio Controlling Board approved $4.3 million to support emergency operations and security.

The 2025 NATO Parliamentary Assembly will be in downtown Dayton, May 21-26.

The money includes:



$2.8 million for Dayton policing, fire, public works and equipment expenses.

$1.3 million for the Ohio State Highway Patrol to provide event security.

$100,000 for the cost to activate the Montgomery County emergency operations center.

$100,000 for the Ohio Emergency Management Agency to activate the state emergency operations center.

This high security event will host almost 300 delegates from 32 nations.

It will also celebrate the 30-year anniversary of the signing of the Dayton Peace Accords. Those led to the ending of the Bosnian War.

"With the approval of these crucial funding measures, Dayton is fully prepared to host the NATO Parliamentary Assembly and ensure the safety and security of both our residents and the international dignitaries attending the event," stated Ohio Rep. Desiree Tims, (D-Dayton).

