$4.3M approved for NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Dayton

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published March 17, 2025 at 1:56 PM EDT
The NATO Village security zone, as of March 2025. This zone could be updated as the event nears.
https://www.natopa-dayton2025.org/
The NATO Village security zone, as of March 2025. This zone could be updated as the event nears.

The state of Ohio is giving Dayton and its partners money toward a NATO event coming to the city on Memorial Day weekend.

The Ohio Controlling Board approved $4.3 million to support emergency operations and security.

The 2025 NATO Parliamentary Assembly will be in downtown Dayton, May 21-26.

The money includes:

  • $2.8 million for Dayton policing, fire, public works and equipment expenses.
  • $1.3 million for the Ohio State Highway Patrol to provide event security.
  • $100,000 for the cost to activate the Montgomery County emergency operations center. 
  • $100,000 for the Ohio Emergency Management Agency to activate the state emergency operations center. 

This high security event will host almost 300 delegates from 32 nations.

It will also celebrate the 30-year anniversary of the signing of the Dayton Peace Accords. Those led to the ending of the Bosnian War.

"With the approval of these crucial funding measures, Dayton is fully prepared to host the NATO Parliamentary Assembly and ensure the safety and security of both our residents and the international dignitaries attending the event," stated Ohio Rep. Desiree Tims, (D-Dayton).

Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).

Email: kmobley@wyso.org
Cell phone: (937) 952-9924
See stories by Kathryn Mobley