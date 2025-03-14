Montgomery County mobile team will give new option for mental health crises

Montgomery County is weeks away from once again having a crisis team that can meet people where they are.

The mobile team will aim to de-escalate people in a substance use or mental health crisis who call the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

These teams are often more effective than the police or sheriff deputies, said Helen Jones-Kelley, executive director of Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug & Mental Health Services.

"Some individuals are triggered by the sight of that uniform and it just makes the situation worse," Jones-Kelley said. "So these would be trained counselors who would know how to diffuse any of the things that are going on in that space and get the person to the point of being able to talk to them."

The reason the mobile crisis team will soon be available is because ADAMHS has just signed on a new partner to resume the community mental health service.

DeCoach will now provide mobile crisis services for Montgomery County residents. Last month, the ADAMHS Board approved using the Cincinnati-based company.

The county has been without the service since May 2024, when the old contractor left.

DeCoach will provide specialized vans for two teams. Each team will have a trained counselor and a peer. Their goal is to de-escalate situations involving people in a mental health or a substance use crisis.

In April, the mobile crisis teams will begin with 8 to 10 hour shifts, gradually expanding to a 24-hour response.

About $2 million in state and federal grants will fund the services.

Jones-Kelley is excited about the new partnership.

"More than 80% of people who are grappling with mental health challenges also have addiction challenges. So there's that evidence of co-occurring illnesses," she said. "And they're now taking that on as the mission of their organization in terms of being able to identify services that meet everyone's needs in the system."

Previously, the mobile crisis team was part of three tiers of care: a crisis hotline, a mobile crisis team, and a center where people could go for up to 23 hours of stabilizing care.

Jones-Kelley said ADAMHS is continuing its crisis hotline. But has paused the crisis center where people could go for short term treatment.