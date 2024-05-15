Nonprofit to close crisis mental health hotline, services in Montgomery County

The provider operating Montgomery County's crisis mental health hotline and new mental health center will stop delivering crisis services in the county on May 22.

The provider, RI International, is cutting ties with Montgomery County’s Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS).

No reason was given for this closure and RI International couldn’t be reached for comment.

In a statement, ADAMHS said it will immediately begin the search for a new provider for crisis services.

People seeking mental health support can use other options, including:



Connect to resources for mental health & substance use at mc.localhelpnow.org

Call 988 – National Mental Health Hotline

Text 4Hope to 741741 – Crisis Text Line

Call 937-528-7777 – Miami Valley Warmline



ADAMHS advised those experiencing a mental health crisis and in need of immediate care to call 911 or go to the nearest hospital emergency room.

RI International has managed the crisis hotline in Montgomery County since 2021. Last year, there were 20,582 calls made to the Crisis Call Center, according to ADAMHS.

The service provider also opened a new mental health outpatient and resource center last summer to fanfare.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine attended a ribbon cutting for the 23-bed center.

RI International was paid a total of $6.7 million dollars for these services since 2022.

The countywide Human Services Levy, and state and federal grant money paid for these services.

