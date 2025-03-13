Darke County to consolidate polling locations before May 6 special election

Voting locations for some voters in Darke County will be changing after the board of elections there voted to close four polling places.

The precinct spots closing include Beamsville Christian Church, Church of the Nazarene, Greenville Township House and Washington Township House.

Voters who have used those locations in the past have been assigned new locations for the May 6 Ohio special election.

Officials said the changes were made to address voter turnout trends and more easily assign administrative services on election day.

Residents affected by the changes will receive postcards with their new voting locations by mail.

Details provided by Darke County:

The following election day voting locations are impacted.

Voters previously assigned to the Beamsville Christian Church (Richland Township precinct) are now assigned to the Ansonia Church of God located at 750 S. Main St., Ansonia.

Voters previously assigned to the Church of the Nazarene (Greenville Township – West B precinct) are now assigned to the Faith Baptist Church located at 740 Russ Rd, Greenville.

Voters previously assigned to the Greenville Township House (Greenville Township – East B precinct) are now assigned to the St. John Lutheran Church located at 7418 St Rt 121, Greenville.

Voters previously assigned to the Washington Township House (Washington Township precinct) now vote at the Union City Global Methodist Church located at 117 N. Franklin St., Union City.