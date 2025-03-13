© 2025 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Darke County to consolidate polling locations before May 6 special election

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published March 13, 2025 at 3:04 PM EDT
Voting sticker on a table
WYSO Staff

Voting locations for some voters in Darke County will be changing after the board of elections there voted to close four polling places.

The precinct spots closing include Beamsville Christian Church, Church of the Nazarene, Greenville Township House and Washington Township House.

Voters who have used those locations in the past have been assigned new locations for the May 6 Ohio special election.

Officials said the changes were made to address voter turnout trends and more easily assign administrative services on election day.

Residents affected by the changes will receive postcards with their new voting locations by mail.

Details provided by Darke County:

The following election day voting locations are impacted.

  • Voters previously assigned to the Beamsville Christian Church (Richland Township precinct) are now assigned to the Ansonia Church of God located at 750 S. Main St., Ansonia. 
  • Voters previously assigned to the Church of the Nazarene (Greenville Township – West B precinct) are now assigned to the Faith Baptist Church located at 740 Russ Rd, Greenville.
  • Voters previously assigned to the Greenville Township House (Greenville Township – East B precinct) are now assigned to the St. John Lutheran Church located at 7418 St Rt 121, Greenville.
  • Voters previously assigned to the Washington Township House (Washington Township precinct) now vote at the Union City Global Methodist Church located at 117 N. Franklin St., Union City.

All Darke County voters can review their polling location information online at www.boe.ohio.gov/darke by clicking on the Voter Resources button or by calling the Board of Elections at (937)548-1835 M-F 8AM-4PM.
Tags
Local & Statewide News Darke County
Jerry Kenney
Jerry began volunteering at WYSO in 1991 and hosting Sunday night's Alpha Rhythms in 1992. He joined the YSO staff in 2007 as Morning Edition Host, then All Things Considered. He's hosted Sunday morning's WYSO Weekend since 2008 and produced several radio dramas and specials . In 2009 Jerry received the Best Feature award from Public Radio News Directors Inc., and was named the 2023 winner of the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors Best Anchor/News Host award. His current, heart-felt projects include the occasional series Bulletin Board Diaries, which focuses on local, old-school advertisers and small business owners. He has also returned as the co-host Alpha Rhythms.
See stories by Jerry Kenney