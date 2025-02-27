Mason City Council to reevaluate marijuana ordinance at public hearing

A Mason City Council member is reaching out to constituents for input on the city’s zoning regulations on marijuana-related businesses.

Councilwoman Joy Bennett said she wants to clarify what Mason residents want.

In 2018, city council passed a zoning ordinance prohibiting the cultivation, processing, and retail sales of medical marijuana within city limits.

And now that recreational marijuana has been approved by the state - Mason’s ordinance needs updated to prohibit both medical and recreational pot, or to allow both in the city.

Bennet said she’s mostly heard from voters who want the ban to cover both types of businesses.

However, most Mason voters approved adult-use recreational marijuana in the 2023 statewide issue, with only 1 precinct overwhelmingly opposed legalizing marijuana.

The topic will be discussed during Mason’s next city council meeting on March 10 with a public hearing.

Bennet said she can be reached with feedback at joyformason@gmail.com.

