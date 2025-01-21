West Carrollton seeks to transform water treatment plant into adventure park, campground

The city of West Carrollton has big plans for a former water treatment plant at 4000 Hydraulic Road. The city is requesting $6 million in state grants to cap and fill the site and construct a campground and adventure park there.

That’s according to its application to the Dayton Regional Priority Development and Advocacy Committee to be recommended for grant funding.

The space will “support access to recreational opportunities for low to moderate income residents as well as community members throughout the Dayton region,” the application reads.

Formerly the Appvion Wastewater Treatment Plant, the city acquired the site in 2012. The site was contaminated with polychlorinated biphenyls or PCBs from the 1960s to the early 2000s. It sits adjacent to the Great Miami River. West Carrollton refers to the project as “shovel-ready” in the application.

Estimates for total project costs are over $10 million. $4.8 million have already been dedicated toward the site remediation through the Ohio Department of Development and city funds. The city will be ready to use the funds within the next six months.

Five Rivers MetroParks and The Miami Conservancy District both wrote letters in support of the city receiving funding for the project.

West Carrollton officials declined to comment until more details are available.

