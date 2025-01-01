© 2025 WYSO
Central State hosts more than 100 students during holiday break

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published January 1, 2025 at 10:47 PM EST
Cory Klein
/
CSU
Central State University houses students who stay on campus during the major holidays.

When the major holidays roll around, not all college students leave campus.

Central State University is housing more than 100 students who are staying for various reasons.

Justyn Fry, director of housing at Central State, said some students spend the holidays on campus because they have jobs in the area, others are athletes in competition. Many international students can’t afford to go home, while others either don’t have a stable home environment or came out of the foster care system.

And for them all, Fry says CSU offers wrap around services.

Central State University has three pantries with non-perishable food items for students who stay on campus during the holidays.
1 of 2  — pantry with fridge.jpg.jpeg
Central State University has three pantries with non-perishable food items for students who stay on campus during the holidays.
CSU / CSU
Central State University also makes available hygiene products. In some cases, the school can provide financial support.
2 of 2  — Wenese Geary at Student Center.jpeg
Central State University also makes available hygiene products. In some cases, the school can provide financial support.
CSU / CSU

"Our counseling service department is here and provides 24-hour service access for students," Fry said. "We have three pantries on campus where students can have access to if they need hygiene products or if they need food or a snack, or maybe a little financial support." 

Students stay in apartment-style dorm rooms equipped with a full, functioning kitchen.
1 of 2  — Shorter Road Apartments Inside-1.jpg.jpeg
Students stay in apartment-style dorm rooms equipped with a full, functioning kitchen.
CSU / CSU
CSU also offers counseling services to students staying on campus over the holidays.
2 of 2  — Shorter Road Apartments Inside-2 cropped.jpg.jpeg
CSU also offers counseling services to students staying on campus over the holidays.
CSU / CSU

Students are staying in apartment-style dorms with full kitchens. They also have daily access to Greene Cats Public Transit into Xenia.

CSU resumes classes in mid January.
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).

See stories by Kathryn Mobley