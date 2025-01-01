Central State hosts more than 100 students during holiday break

When the major holidays roll around, not all college students leave campus.

Central State University is housing more than 100 students who are staying for various reasons.

Justyn Fry, director of housing at Central State, said some students spend the holidays on campus because they have jobs in the area, others are athletes in competition. Many international students can’t afford to go home, while others either don’t have a stable home environment or came out of the foster care system.

And for them all, Fry says CSU offers wrap around services.

1 of 2 — pantry with fridge.jpg.jpeg Central State University has three pantries with non-perishable food items for students who stay on campus during the holidays. CSU / CSU 2 of 2 — Wenese Geary at Student Center.jpeg Central State University also makes available hygiene products. In some cases, the school can provide financial support. CSU / CSU

"Our counseling service department is here and provides 24-hour service access for students," Fry said. "We have three pantries on campus where students can have access to if they need hygiene products or if they need food or a snack, or maybe a little financial support."

1 of 2 — Shorter Road Apartments Inside-1.jpg.jpeg Students stay in apartment-style dorm rooms equipped with a full, functioning kitchen. CSU / CSU 2 of 2 — Shorter Road Apartments Inside-2 cropped.jpg.jpeg CSU also offers counseling services to students staying on campus over the holidays. CSU / CSU

Students are staying in apartment-style dorms with full kitchens. They also have daily access to Greene Cats Public Transit into Xenia.

CSU resumes classes in mid January.

