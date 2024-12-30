Heavy weekend rain prompts flood control measures in the Miami Valley

The Miami Conservancy District has activated its flood protection system in the wake of heavy rain that fell Saturday night and Sunday.

The district said it's storing floodwaters at the Germantown dam and closed a flood gate in Hamilton to reduce flood risks for communities in the region.

Several parks managed by the district — Miami Bend Park in West Carrollton, and East River Landing Park in Moraine — are temporarily closed due to high water levels. Both parks act as flood storage areas and will reopen once conditions improve.

About one to one-and-a-half inches of rain fell this weekend.

This is the ninth time this year that the district stored floodwaters at its dams due to heavy rainfall. The district said its protection system has been tested frequently in recent decades, with a 228% increase in storage events over historical averages.

The Miami Conservancy District’s flood protection system was created after the 1913 Dayton flood. Since its completion in 1922, the District's flood protection system has stored floodwater more than 2,150 times.

The system includes five dams, levees, and a network of storage basins that reduces flood risks from the Great Miami River and its tributaries.