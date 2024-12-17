Antioch School buys neighboring land for $600,000

The Antioch School recently bought more than five acres of neighboring land.

At the Yellow Springs private school, students pre-K through sixth grade and teachers co-create the curriculum and the rules. The school bills itself as the oldest democratic school in the country.

Now, Antioch School has expanded its footprint.

"We have acquired 5.34 acres that immediately abut our campus here at the corner of Allen and Corry Streets," Chris Wethoff, development coordinator, said.

Alum and other supporters raised $600,000 to purchase the land from Antioch College.

For decades, the school has used this space for its Forest Kindergarten, which is an outdoor classroom composed of carved out trees and canvas tents. Lessons are designed around students' exploration.

Antioch School / Antioch School Antioch board and faculty standing on newly purchased land.

According to Westhoff, the land is closely connected to the school's history and mission. He said this expansion means more outdoor education for future generations.

"We believe children learn best independently and that by learning how to be outside, by learning how to get dressed for the day, by having to structure their own play, construct their own games," Westhoff said. "They learn a lot about each other and self-esteem, self-confidence, they're learning how to navigate the world in a way that is very authentic to themselves."