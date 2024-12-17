© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Antioch School buys neighboring land for $600,000

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published December 17, 2024 at 8:06 AM EST
Image of three children climbing trees in wooded grove in Yellow Springs, Ohio.
Antioch School
/
Antioch School, Yellow Springs, Ohio
Antioch School has acquired almost six acres next to the school. Some of it will expand the Kindergarten Forest Academy.

The Antioch School recently bought more than five acres of neighboring land.

At the Yellow Springs private school, students pre-K through sixth grade and teachers co-create the curriculum and the rules. The school bills itself as the oldest democratic school in the country.

Now, Antioch School has expanded its footprint.

"We have acquired 5.34 acres that immediately abut our campus here at the corner of Allen and Corry Streets," Chris Wethoff, development coordinator, said.

Alum and other supporters raised $600,000 to purchase the land from Antioch College.

For decades, the school has used this space for its Forest Kindergarten, which is an outdoor classroom composed of carved out trees and canvas tents. Lessons are designed around students' exploration.

Image of Antioch board and faculty standing on newly purchased land.
Antioch School
/
Antioch School
Antioch board and faculty standing on newly purchased land.

According to Westhoff, the land is closely connected to the school's history and mission. He said this expansion means more outdoor education for future generations.

"We believe children learn best independently and that by learning how to be outside, by learning how to get dressed for the day, by having to structure their own play, construct their own games," Westhoff said. "They learn a lot about each other and self-esteem, self-confidence, they're learning how to navigate the world in a way that is very authentic to themselves."

Tags
Local & Statewide News StudentsAntioch School
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).

Email: kmobley@wyso.org
Cell phone: (937) 952-9924
See stories by Kathryn Mobley