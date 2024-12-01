Springfield to vote on moving income tax services under regional agency

Springfield plans to partner with the Regional Income Tax Agency for municipal income tax collection services, starting in July 2025.

This would replace Springfield’s internal income tax collection services.

Residents will continue interacting with the city’s Income Tax Division until July 1. The income tax filing deadline for the 2024 tax year remains April 15, 2025.

The contract with RITA will be presented to city commissioners on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024.

Springfield Finance Director Katie Eviston said many Ohio cities are turning to either RITA or the Cleveland Central Collection Agency.

“RITA’s advanced tools and access to federal income tax data will enhance the city’s ability to effectively collect taxes, improve compliance and support critical city services,” Eviston said in a statement.

The transition was spurred by the change in Ohio’s remote work laws, which have impacted the city’s income tax revenue.

