© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Springfield to vote on moving income tax services under regional agency

WYSO | By Adriana Martinez-Smiley
Published December 1, 2024 at 9:30 PM EST
A pencil, eraser and paper clips lay on top of a receipt and tax form.
Philip Taylor
/
Flickr
Springfield city commissioners are considering moving its income tax services to the Regional Income Tax Agency.

Springfield plans to partner with the Regional Income Tax Agency for municipal income tax collection services, starting in July 2025.

This would replace Springfield’s internal income tax collection services.

Residents will continue interacting with the city’s Income Tax Division until July 1. The income tax filing deadline for the 2024 tax year remains April 15, 2025.

The contract with RITA will be presented to city commissioners on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024.

Springfield Finance Director Katie Eviston said many Ohio cities are turning to either RITA or the Cleveland Central Collection Agency.

“RITA’s advanced tools and access to federal income tax data will enhance the city’s ability to effectively collect taxes, improve compliance and support critical city services,” Eviston said in a statement.

The transition was spurred by the change in Ohio’s remote work laws, which have impacted the city’s income tax revenue.
Tags
Local & Statewide News Springfieldmunicipal taxIncome TaxClark County
Adriana Martinez-Smiley
Adriana Martinez-Smiley (she/they) is the Environment and Indigenous Affairs Reporter for WYSO. They grew up in Hamilton, Ohio and graduated from Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism in June 2023. Before joining WYSO, her work has been featured in NHPR, WBEZ and WTTW.

Email: amartinez-smiley@wyso.org
Cell phone: 937-342-2905
See stories by Adriana Martinez-Smiley