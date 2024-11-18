Wittenberg University president to step down as school faces staffing, budget cuts

Wittenberg University’s president will step down at the end of this school year, on June 30.

Mike Frandsen is the 50th president of the liberal arts school in Springfield.

The university’s board said in an email to employees, students and alumni that it has begun the search for its next president.

The board is forming a presidential search committee to include representatives from the faculty, alumni, student body, staff, and Board of Directors.

As president, Frandsen oversaw projects such as experiential learning expansions, a new Connections curriculum, and a record-setting fundraising campaign.

His leaving also comes amid staff and program cuts announced earlier this fall. A minimum of $3 million in cuts would be made in the current 2025 fiscal year, with another $4 million in 2026.

Wittenberg said it’s “considering new subject areas and academic programs, using more online and hybrid models of learning,” among other initiatives.

