Wittenberg $7 million financial challenge leads to possible reductions, changes

Wittenberg University is facing a financial crisis that’s threatening the jobs of faculty and staff.

The university’s board will consider a new plan at its next meeting on Aug. 15. That would enact budget cuts of $7 million dollars.

According to a letter to alumni, the proposed plan would eliminate that deficit entirely in three years.

A minimum of $3 million in cuts would be made in the current 2025 fiscal year, with another $4 million in 2026.

Wittenberg said it’s “considering new subject areas and academic programs, using more online and hybrid models of learning,” among other initiatives.

