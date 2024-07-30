© 2024 WYSO
Wittenberg $7 million financial challenge leads to possible reductions, changes

WYSO | By Jerry Kenney
Published July 30, 2024 at 11:47 AM EDT
Wittenberg University is facing a financial crisis that’s threatening the jobs of faculty and staff.

The university’s board will consider a new plan at its next meeting on Aug. 15. That would enact budget cuts of $7 million dollars.

According to a letter to alumni, the proposed plan would eliminate that deficit entirely in three years.

A minimum of $3 million in cuts would be made in the current 2025 fiscal year, with another $4 million in 2026.

Wittenberg said it’s “considering new subject areas and academic programs, using more online and hybrid models of learning,” among other initiatives.
