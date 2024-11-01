Fate of 2024 tax levies in Miami Valley rests with voters

Across Ohio, most boards of elections are reporting a steady stream of registered voters coming in and casting their ballots.

In our area, there are a number of proposed tax levies that would impact youth. If passed, they will affect property owners' wallets.

The Centerville School District is hoping a third try will be a charm. It has a 3.9 mill permanent property tax levy on the ballot. If passed, it will generate more than $11million per year to support student programs, manage day to day costs and fund other district goals. Yearly cost, about $136.50 per $100,000 dollars of property value.

However, last year and in March, voters rejected a similar measure.

Milton-Union Schools is asking its voters to approve a 10-year, 0.75% school income tax for daily expenses. If passed, a person with $50,000 of taxable income would pay $375 each year.

The Beavercreek School District has a 4.9 mills tax levy to help fund the construction of a new high school and renovate the district's existing schools for middle, elementary and preschool students. Annually, it would cost a homeowner an additional $172 per $100,000 of property value. This levy would last for 37 years.

Beavercreek residents are also being asked to consider a .49 mill permanent tax levy for parks. It would raise about 1.2 million a year to cover new staffing, maintenance and improvement costs, equipment replacement and ADA accessibility work.

The levy would cost $17 per $100,000 of home value.

In Montgomery County, Five Rivers Metro Park has a 1 mill tax levy to address a backlog of maintenance needs and other projects. Five Rivers manages 18 parks, the 2nd. Street Market and portions of six regional trails.

If passed, the levy will run for 10 years and add about $35 to the property taxes of a $100,000 dollar house.

The Dayton Metro Library has a 1 mil levy on the November ballot. It would generate almost 10-in-a-half million-dollars a year…for 5 years to cover the library system’s rising operation expenses. It would add about 35-dollars to the property taxes of a one-hundred-thousand dollar house.

While the library system serves all Montgomery County residents–voters living in Oakwood, Centerville-Washington Township and Germantown will not vote on this levy. They have independent libraries.

Supporters say if it fails, the board will look at making deeper cuts including reducing hours, delaying the update of some materials and some technology services.

Other area communities also have tax levies. Most are renewals, meaning they are not new taxes and voters are already paying the tax. Now they’re being asked to pay the tax for several more years at the same rate.

Mad River Schools in Riverside has a 2.9 mill levy. If passed, the money raised will fund building improvements, maintenance and equipment. Administrators say the money will not be used to pay salaries or other day-to-day operating expenses.

Passage of this levy will cost property owners a little more than $100 a year for a $100,000 home.

Also in Riverside, voters will consider a 4.95 mill police levy.

Xenia has a 3.5 mill general city levy. It also has a 0.9-mill parks levy for most of Greene County.

