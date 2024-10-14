Montgomery County details final plans for $103M in COVID relief

Montgomery County’s leaders have fully allocated $103.3 million in COVID-19 relief.

The county was granted the money from the American Rescue Plan Act, which distributed $65 billion across the U.S.

ARPA money was meant to supplement local funds addressing hits taken during COVID-19. A portion of the money covered extra health care costs and public employee wages. The rest could be used towards local needs.

The money covered wages and medical costs for Montgomery County employees during COVID 19. County Commissioner Debbie Lieberman said they allocated the rest to needs around the county.

“The pandemic magnified issues that we already had," Lieberman said. "We were able to invest in those areas that we thought would have the biggest return on investment."

Over 40% of it was used on infrastructure improvements.

About 40 percent% of the money was allocated to county infrastructure. That includes a $9.3 million dollar addition to the county jail and a $7.5 million dollar renovation of the Juvenile court system.

Judge Hellen Wallace, of the Juvenile Court, said they are planning to move the probation department.

“Currently, probation is located in a different building, which is quite old," Wallace said. "There are nice features to it, but a lot of the rooms are very small and very closed and very dark.”

When renovation is complete, all of the Juvenile court’s departments will share their building on West Second Street.

The new probation department will feature a modern design. Wallace said its meant create a welcoming environment, filled with light and warmth.

“I think it will make a big difference to the mental health of our kids and our employees," Wallace said. "They can walk in and know that the community values and appreciates their potential and their growth as young people. And we are here to support it and help you grow.”

The project is still in the design stage. It’s expected to be bid out to a contractor by the end of the year.

Around 25% went to different human service organization. It has boosted the work of the Board of Developmental Disabilities, foster care and St. Vincent De Paul Dayton.

“Our nonprofits throughout COVID suffered and to get this one time money really helped so many of them," Lieberman said. "Our goal was to maximize the money and to not only improve community well-being, but to support our diverse demographics and to also focus on the whole county, the different geographic areas, especially those areas that were in need.”

Just under 6% went to arts and tourism.

Additionally, $1.5 million of that will help fund the planned hotel construction adjacent to the Dayton Convention Center.