Dayton Dragons releases 2025 schedule

The Dayton Dragons have released their 2025 season home game schedule and start times.

They’ll host 66 regular season home games at Day Air Ballpark next year. Opening night is set for 7:05 p.m. April 8.

The final home game of the regular season will be 1:05 p.m. Sept. 7.

The Dragons are coming off a successful 2024 season where they ranked third for game attendance, averaging 8,012 fans per game.

It was their highest season attendance since 2017 and they earned their first playoff berth in seven years.

The full schedule is online.