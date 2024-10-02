Dayton Dragons finish third in attendance among 120 Minor League Baseball teams
The Dayton Dragons rank number three for game attendance in Minor League Baseball, for the 2024 season.
This season, they averaged more than 8,000 fans per game in the High A division. Since 2017, this was their highest attendance for a season.
During their 66 home games, the Dragons finished with a total attendance of 528,778.
The Dragons earned their first playoff berth in seven years when they won the Midwest League’s East Division title in the second half with a record of 40-26.
Their full-season winning percentage ranked them third in franchise history and was their best since 2011. Their home record tied for the most home wins in the Midwest League.