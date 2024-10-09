Homefull receives $10K for local projects

Homefull’s project to build a grocery store and community center got a boost recently.

The nonprofit received $10,000 from a trio of insurance companies.

Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance made the donation to recognize CoverPoint Insurance for its volunteer work with Homefull.

Homefull is committed to helping the community fight homelessness, said Roddy Patterson, director of mission advancement at Homefull.

"We help people before, during and after experiencing any kind of homelessness. Whether it's homeless prevention and helping people move out of a bad situation into a better situation," he said. "Or maybe they had to access the shelter, and we're working with them to increase their income and benefits so that they can find housing and maintain safe, affordable housing."

Homefull plans to use the money toward its ongoing major project — a grocery store, health clinic, child care center and 140 units of affordable housing. The $20 million community development project is on the West Side of Dayton.

This new store will offer more than just nutritious food, Patterson said.

“Inside that facility is going to be a conventional full service grocery store, a regional food hub, a primary care physicians office through a partnership with Kettering Health and a local pharmacy,” he said.

This donation comes from the 2024 Make More Happen Award.

Throughout 2024, up to 37 independent agents across the nation will be selected for the award. Up to $370,000 will be donated to the nonprofits those agents support.

The donation was initially for $5,000, but with community support, it was raised to $10,000.

"It was a quick turnaround," Patterson said. "I felt like the story was up and then boom, we were nearly passing the goal for votes. So it was really exciting to see."

CoverPoint Insurance believes in Homefull’s mission to end homelessness, President Josh Mers said.

"We're super excited to be a part of this, super excited to see us be able to support Homefull and the great work that they're doing and the number of kids and folks across all of Southwest Ohio that that are going to benefit from not just this, but from the ongoing fantastic work that that Homefull does for our neighbors," Mers said.

Homefull staff expect to move into the new facility on Gettysburg Avenue within a month, according to Patterson.

For more information about Homefull, visit homefull.org.