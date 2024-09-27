Springfield Unity Fund to boost nonprofit support of Haitian community

The United Way has started a fund that will address shortfalls in Springfield's support of the Haitian community.

The Springfield Unity Fund is meant to alleviate pressure from the city’s social services.

Kerri Pedraza, executive director of United Way in Clark, Champaign and Madison counties, said it will add to nonprofit programs, like English lessons, drivers education and translator access.

“They are a very giving culture,” Pedraza said. “So, yes, they may be utilizing our services right now but as far as I know, they will soon be giving back both with their time and talent.”

The fund raised over $14,000 in its first week.

“We have a proud history of coming together and honestly, there's a whole lot more love and hate,” Pedraza said. “And that's one of the messages that our entire city of Springfield is trying to get out there.”

The United Way also helped form a Haitian Coalition in 2022.

“Nonprofits came to United Way and said, we have been experiencing an influx of Haitian neighbors and ‘we just feel like we can do this better if we all work together,” Pedraza said.

Its monthly meetings offer education, resources and a place to share grievances. The coalition’s insight has prompted community and grant support.

“We had such amazing interest and a desire to do this better,” Pedraza said. “From our community standpoint, that's indicative of who we are. We are a great community of collaborators.”

They’ll allocate the money through an annual grant application process.