New Clark County mobile unit aims to increase access to public health services

There's a two-month wait for many appointments at Clark County Combined Health District. But, thanks to a new mobile health unit, officials hope wait times will soon be closer to two weeks.

The area's new 40-foot mobile health unit is part of Gov. Mike DeWine's latest commitment of support for Springfield and Clark County..

The unit has two exam rooms and a power lift with the capacity of 750 pounds for people with mobility challenges.

The projectis part of the state's allocation of $2.5 million to help Springfield adjust to an estimated 12,000 to 15,000 Haitians who’ve settled in there.

The state is also authorizing surge staff to help staff the unit. They will administer vaccines, basic health assessments and some maternal-infant care.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of Ohio’s Department of Health, said the immediate emphasis is to administer vaccines.

"Viruses like the flu, Covid, RSV, as well as other diseases that can spread very easily like measles and whooping cough — when these contagious illnesses occur due to a lack of vaccination, they can spread through communities very rapidly, having a very negative impact on workplaces, on learning environments, on whole communities. Vanderhoff said Sept. 26, during the unveiling. "A simple shot can prevent all of that."

Clark County Health Commissioner Chris Cook described the mobile health unit as also serving as a bridge for Springfield and Clark County residents, connecting people to more permanent health care providers. The unit will also offer core health screenings.

"So oral health screenings, mental health screenings, getting your physical health measured and see where you're at based on your age and getting those vaccinations done. Start medications for chronic conditions that maybe you've been ignoring for a minute," he said.

For the next several weeks, this unit will be stationed outside of the Clark County Combined Health District’s offices. Afterward, it will travel throughout the community.

Appointments can be made by calling the health department at (937) 390-5600 or by scheduling online at ccchd.com.