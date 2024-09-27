© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New Clark County mobile unit aims to increase access to public health services

WYSO | By Kathryn Mobley
Published September 27, 2024 at 3:54 PM EDT
Image, people walking into a mobile health unit.
Kathryn Mobley
/
WYSO
Clark County has a second mobile health unit. Administrators hope it will provide more, affordable options to residents who have basic health needs.

There's a two-month wait for many appointments at Clark County Combined Health District. But, thanks to a new mobile health unit, officials hope wait times will soon be closer to two weeks.

The area's new 40-foot mobile health unit is part of Gov. Mike DeWine's latest commitment of support for Springfield and Clark County..

The unit has two exam rooms and a power lift with the capacity of 750 pounds for people with mobility challenges.

The projectis part of the state's allocation of $2.5 million to help Springfield adjust to an estimated 12,000 to 15,000 Haitians who’ve settled in there.

The state is also authorizing surge staff to help staff the unit. They will administer vaccines, basic health assessments and some maternal-infant care.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of Ohio’s Department of Health, said the immediate emphasis is to administer vaccines.

"Viruses like the flu, Covid, RSV, as well as other diseases that can spread very easily like measles and whooping cough — when these contagious illnesses occur due to a lack of vaccination, they can spread through communities very rapidly, having a very negative impact on workplaces, on learning environments, on whole communities. Vanderhoff said Sept. 26, during the unveiling. "A simple shot can prevent all of that." 

Clark County Health Commissioner Chris Cook described the mobile health unit as also serving as a bridge for Springfield and Clark County residents, connecting people to more permanent health care providers. The unit will also offer core health screenings.

"So oral health screenings, mental health screenings, getting your physical health measured and see where you're at based on your age and getting those vaccinations done. Start medications for chronic conditions that maybe you've been ignoring for a minute," he said.

For the next several weeks, this unit will be stationed outside of the Clark County Combined Health District’s offices. Afterward, it will travel throughout the community.

Appointments can be made by calling the health department at (937) 390-5600 or by scheduling online at ccchd.com.
Tags
Local & Statewide News SpringfieldClark County Combined Health District
Kathryn Mobley
Kathryn Mobley is an award-winning broadcast journalist, crafting stories for more than 30 years. She’s reported and produced for TV, NPR affiliate and for the web. Mobley also contributes to several area community groups. She sings tenor with World House Choir (Yellow Springs), she’s a board member of the Beavercreek Community Theatre and volunteers with two community television operations, DATV (Dayton) and MVCC (Centerville).

Email: kmobley@wyso.org
Cell phone: (937) 952-9924
See stories by Kathryn Mobley