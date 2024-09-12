City of Bellbrook recommends proactively conserving water amid dry weather

The city of Bellbrook said Thursday that it is advising residents to not use unnecessary water. This is because of the dry weather.

The city is not currently under a drought restriction, but said in a statement that it wants to be proactive.

Unnecessary water use includes examples like excessive lawn watering, washing cars, and recreational water use.

The water table has declined by four inches since June 3 of this year, according to Bellbrook. This is the lowest it has been since 2007.

More than 8% of Ohio counties are now affected by what is classified as "exceptional drought," which is the highest drought classification by the U.S. Drought Monitor.