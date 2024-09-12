© 2024 WYSO
City of Bellbrook recommends proactively conserving water amid dry weather

WYSO | By Kaitlin Schroeder
Published September 12, 2024 at 4:14 PM EDT
As of Thurs. September 12, 2024, the drought in Ohio has been expanding. The dark red areas are the parts of the state under "exec
U.S. Drought Monitor
As of Thurs. September 12, 2024, the drought in Ohio has been expanding. The darkest red areas are the parts of the state under "exceptional drought" conditions

The city of Bellbrook said Thursday that it is advising residents to not use unnecessary water. This is because of the dry weather.

The city is not currently under a drought restriction, but said in a statement that it wants to be proactive.

Unnecessary water use includes examples like excessive lawn watering, washing cars, and recreational water use.

The water table has declined by four inches since June 3 of this year, according to Bellbrook. This is the lowest it has been since 2007.

More than 8% of Ohio counties are now affected by what is classified as "exceptional drought," which is the highest drought classification by the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Tags
Local & Statewide News Climate Change
Kaitlin Schroeder
Kaitlin Schroeder (she/her) joined WYSO in 2024 with 10 years of experience in local news. This includes Dayton Daily News, Dayton Business Journal, the Morning Sentinel in Maine, and KosovaLive in Pristina, Kosovo.
See stories by Kaitlin Schroeder