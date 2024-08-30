Wright State medical school starts new fellowship for addiction care

A new program at Wright State University aims to help those struggling with substance use disorder by training physicians to provide addiction care.

The Addiction Medicine Fellowship Program at the university's Boonshoft School of Medicine will begin this year.

It’s a program to support those at risk and in recovery with the most up-to-date research and knowledge on addiction.

“It really provides structure and support and education, not only within the specialty, but for the health care system around us,” said Dr. Anna Squib, the program manager.

The fellows this year are Dr. Michael Bess and Dr. Armika Collins.

Collins said this experience will give her the tools to help those struggling with addiction.

"I just want to see the individual succeed, and knowing that I have the patience that even if they do relapse, when they come back, I'm ready to receive them again and start whatever treatment that they need," Collins said.

Fellows will spend one year working at OneFifteen, Women's Recovery Center and Miami Valley Hospital.

