Ohio man sentenced for dumping pollutants that killed thousands of fish

WYSO | By Adriana Martinez-Smiley
Published August 22, 2024 at 1:50 PM EDT
a small mouth bass in a close up shot underwater
Ohio Department of Natural Resources
Smallmouth bass were among fish killed, according to state officials.

An Ohio man was sentenced this month in federal court for allegedly dumping pollutants and hazardous substances into waterways, killing thousands of fish.

The man, Mark Shepherd, is the owner and operator of Cessna Transport Inc. and A.G. Bradley Inc.

The Ohio Division of Wildlife said more than 43,000 fish were killed in the Scioto River after Shepherd dumped seven thousand gallons of ammonia into the river in 2021.

U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Ohio said this violated the Clean Water Act. Species such as smallmouth bass, flathead catfish, sunfish, and minnows were killed.

He was sentenced to 12 months probation, 150 hours of community service and a five thousand dollar $5,000 fine.

The court also ordered him to pay $22,000 to the Division of Wildlife as compensation for the animals killed.

The fish kill led to concerns from wildlife officials who noted that bald eagles use the river as a food source. Officials continue to monitor the affected river area for harm to wildlife.
Adriana Martinez-Smiley
Adriana Martinez-Smiley (she/they) is the Environment and Indigenous Affairs Reporter for WYSO. They grew up in Hamilton, Ohio and graduated from Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism in June 2023. Before joining WYSO, her work has been featured in NHPR, WBEZ and WTTW.

Email: amartinez-smiley@wyso.org
Cell phone: 937-342-2905
See stories by Adriana Martinez-Smiley