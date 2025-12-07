Karen Wick, Dayton Public Schools board member and restaurant owner, has died

Karen Wick, owner of Coco's Bistro and a Dayton Public Schools board member, has died.

The Montgomery County Coroner's Office confirmed she died Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.

Wick's first term on the Dayton Board of Education was 2018-2022, and she was elected to a second term that would have ended 2026.

She represented the best of public service, DPS Board President Chrisondra Goodwine said in a statement.

"She was, without question, the kindest, most optimistic and friendliest member of our board," Goodwine said. "She led with warmth, humility, and unwavering grace. No matter how heavy the issue or how difficult the moment, Karen showed up with a steady heart and a genuine smile that reminded us all why this work matters."

Nearly two decades ago, she also started Coco's Bistro, which first operated in the Oregon District and then moved to its current home near the South Park neighborhood.

She ran for Dayton City Commission this fall, but lost her bid for a seat.

Goodwine called Wick more than a colleague, saying she was a friend, mentor and a steady presence who led with her heart.

Wick's two children graduated from the district's Stivers School of the Performing Arts, Goodwine pointed out.

"Her love for this district could be felt in every event she attended and in every relationship she built," Goodwine said. "Whether she was encouraging students, supporting staff, or simply showing up in quiet moments that never made headlines, her impact was constant and deeply human. She believed in doing the work with people — not just directing it from afar — and that is a legacy that will forever live within our schools and our community."