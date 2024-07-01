University of Dayton to offer social entrepreneurship program

University of Dayton is adding a new certificate to its roster this fall: a program focused on both entrepreneurship and social impact.

Students in the Herr Venture for Change Program will earn a nine credit hour certificate in social entrepreneurship. Along with course work, they’ll create a venture intended to make social change in the Dayton community.

The goal of the program is to meet student demand, said Vincent Lewis, associate vice president of entrepreneurial initiatives at UD.

“What I see in the classroom, working with students, is a strong interest in having work that has meaning,” Lewis said.

In the fall, Lewis said he will help lead the program as it develops students’ hard and soft skills in “conscious capitalism.”

“They have an interest in creating some sort of venture that is focused on not just creating economic gain, but also solving some sort of challenge in their community or their society,” Lewis said.

University of Dayton's mission statement highlights a commitment to the Catholic Marianist tradition of education of "the whole person" through both scholarship and service.

“With a core set of values built around being a university for the common good, for many of our students, it becomes part of their DNA, so to speak,” Lewis said. “One of the reasons why they're here is to participate in these types of programs that are really focused on how we best can support our community.”

Donations from alumni Mike and Katie Herr support the program.

Lewis said the university’s Flyer Consulting program has previously allowed students to exercise their desire for social impact. The student-run consulting firm works with Dayton nonprofits free of charge.

With market research, they recommend plans for things like online presence, data collection, internal communication and finance management.

The Herr Venture for Change Program should expand upon students' opportunities to use their skills for community focused entrepreneurship.

“It’s really the big opportunity, students are going to get that experience consulting as well as what they get inside the classroom,” Lewis said. “So it's really going to be kind of that combination of opportunities.”