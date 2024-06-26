Public encouraged to get free testing for National HIV Testing Day

An estimated 13% of people living with HIV don't know they have it.

That's why the public is urged to get tested for National HIV Testing Day on June 27.

The human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) is the virus that causes AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome). AIDS is the most advanced stage of HIV infection. While there is no cure for HIV, it can be controlled to an undetectable level.

Testing programs have been critical contributors to the 12% national decrease in estimated HIV infections from 2018 to 2022. According to the CDC, a major factor contributing to ongoing disparities in HIV is a lack of access to and implementation of HIV testing and screening programs.

Free HIV testing will be available on June 27 at certain Walgreens locations, many public health departments, and other sites around the state.

For more testing sites near you, call 800-CDC-INFO (232-4636), visit hivtest.cdc.gov, text your ZIP code to KNOW IT (566948), or call 937-496-7133.

The CDC also funds free self-testing kits that can be ordered for home delivery.