© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Free summer shuttle launches in Butler County

WYSO | By Adriana Martinez-Smiley
Published June 26, 2024 at 3:18 PM EDT
bus with butler county rta
Butler County RTA

The Butler County Regional Transit Authority announced the Summer of Celebration shuttle to mark its 30th anniversary.

The shuttle began operation June 21 and runs through Aug. 24.

It runs on Fridays from 5 p.m. until midnight and Saturdays from noon to midnight.

The service is free.

The RTA said there will be prizes for those who use the loop, with prize drawings each week.

The final day of operating for the loop is the same day as Hamilpalooza.

The route will provide access to all the shops, restaurants, bars and entertainment on High and Main streets, German Village and Spooky Nook.

More details are on the Butler County RTA website.
Tags
Local & Statewide News Butler CountyTransportation
Adriana Martinez-Smiley
Adriana Martinez-Smiley (she/they) is the Environment and Indigenous Affairs Reporter for WYSO. They grew up in Hamilton, Ohio and graduated from Northwestern’s Medill School of Journalism in June 2023. Before joining WYSO, her work has been featured in NHPR, WBEZ and WTTW.

Email: amartinez-smiley@wyso.org
Cell phone: 937-342-2905
See stories by Adriana Martinez-Smiley