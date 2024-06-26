Free summer shuttle launches in Butler County

The Butler County Regional Transit Authority announced the Summer of Celebration shuttle to mark its 30th anniversary.

The shuttle began operation June 21 and runs through Aug. 24.

It runs on Fridays from 5 p.m. until midnight and Saturdays from noon to midnight.

The service is free.

The RTA said there will be prizes for those who use the loop, with prize drawings each week.

The final day of operating for the loop is the same day as Hamilpalooza.

The route will provide access to all the shops, restaurants, bars and entertainment on High and Main streets, German Village and Spooky Nook.

More details are on the Butler County RTA website.