© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

FEMA deadline nears for survivors of March 14 tornadoes

WYSO | By Mike Frazier
Published June 20, 2024 at 4:39 PM EDT
tornado damaged a fence and there are damaged and flipped vehicles in the background
Tornado damage following tornadoes on March 14, 2024.

The deadline for survivors of the March 14 tornadoes to apply for federal assistance is looming.

Homeowners and renters with disaster-related damage or loss from the mid-March tornadoes have until July 1 to apply for assistance from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Applications can be done in person at FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Center at the Indian Lake EMS District Building in Lakeview Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Applications can also be accepted online at DisasterAssistance.gov, or on the FEMA mobile app.

Low-interest loans by the U.S. Small Business Administration for homeowners, renters, businesses and some nonprofits are available. They can be used for repairing and replacing property damaged by the tornadoes.

Tags
Local & Statewide News tornadoesFEMA
Mike Frazier
A chance meeting with a volunteer in a college computer lab in 1987 brought Mike to WYSO. He started filling in for various music shows, and performed various production, news, and on-air activities during the late 1980s and 90s, spinning vinyl and cutting tape before the digital evolution.
See stories by Mike Frazier