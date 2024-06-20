FEMA deadline nears for survivors of March 14 tornadoes

The deadline for survivors of the March 14 tornadoes to apply for federal assistance is looming.

Homeowners and renters with disaster-related damage or loss from the mid-March tornadoes have until July 1 to apply for assistance from FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Applications can be done in person at FEMA’s Disaster Recovery Center at the Indian Lake EMS District Building in Lakeview Mondays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Applications can also be accepted online at DisasterAssistance.gov, or on the FEMA mobile app.

Low-interest loans by the U.S. Small Business Administration for homeowners, renters, businesses and some nonprofits are available. They can be used for repairing and replacing property damaged by the tornadoes.

